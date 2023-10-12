DP wins defensive battle in flag football over San Marcos

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos scored on their first possession of the game and it was enough to edge San Marcos 6-0 to stay undefeated in the Channel League.

Gianna Nichols tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Katie Peterson seven minutes into the game.

The touchdown was set up by a 4th and 9 conversion as Nichols found Maddy Jones to keep the drive alive.

From there the defenses took over.

San Marcos had two first half interceptions by Peyton Sperling and Molly McCarty.

The Chargers turned away the Royals on 4th and goal right before the half as Emily Raymond batted the ball away to force a turnover on downs.

The Royals had more chances in the second half but DP was able to keep them off the scoreboard and Maddy Jones sealed the game in the final seconds with an interception in the endzone.

The Chargers improve to 5-0 in the Channel League while the Royals are 3-3.