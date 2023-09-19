Athlete of the Week honors plus Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award handed out at weekly luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two Santa Barbara High School Dons student-athletes and one from Carpinteria took home top honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week went to Carpinteria High School senior tennis player Silke Leonard.

She went 3-0 against Channel Islands, 3-0 versus Villanova and 3-0 against Hueneme.

The Male Athlete of the Week was handed out to Dons senior quarterback Abel Renteria.

He rushed for all three of Santa Barbara's touchdowns in a 21-7 win against Oxnard.

The Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award was presented by Dave Pintard to Dons junior basketball and track standout Carter Battle.

He has a 4.5 GPA, 134 hours of community service and he always puts his teammates and classmates ahead of himself.