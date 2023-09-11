Athlete of the Week honors handed out at SB Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four Athlete of the Week honors were given plus a Big Game MVP trophy was handed out during a busy Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

With no meeting last Monday due to Labor Day the awards from the previous week were distributed.

The Female Athlete of the Week awards went to two Santa Barbara High School flag football players Dayzia Mendoza and Carolina Esparza.

Mendoza threw two touchdown passes, rushed for another score and had two interceptions in a win against Pacifica on August 31.

Esparza had a pick-six and a touchdown catch in the Dons 20-18 win over rival San Marcos last week.

The two Male Athlete of the Week honors went to football players as well.

Carpinteria quarterback and middle linebacker Talon Trumble ran for 2 touchdowns and ran for another score as the Warriors routed Channel Islands 35-6 two weeks ago.

Santa Barbara senior Koa Herrera rushed for a touchdown and caught a 32-yard touchdown pass as the Dons shutout rival San Marcos 35-0 to win the 63rd Big Game.

Kai Mault was presented the Gary Blades Memorial Big Game MVP trophy as he returned an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown and ran for another score for the winning Dons.