Skip to Content
High School Sports

Historic flag football win for Dos Pueblos as Chargers blank Bishop Diego 26-0

FLAG FOOTBALL.00_00_26_11.Still001
Dos Pueblos blanks Bishop Diego 26-0 as girls flag football gets underway.
By
Updated
today at 11:32 pm
Published 11:31 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Flag football has arrived and Dos Pueblos served notice that they are ready for action.

The Chargers began the inaugural CIF season of girls flag football with a convincing 26-0 win over Bishop Diego.

Brooklyn Hedricks caught a short touchdown pass from Gianna Nichols and Hedricks also returned an interception 35 yards for another score as Dos Pueblos took a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Freshman Ruby Streatfeild scored the Chargers first touchdown.

DP hosts Buena next Thursday.

San Marcos won their first game 19-0 over Channel Islands while Santa Barbara lost at Lompoc 19-12.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content