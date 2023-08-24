Historic flag football win for Dos Pueblos as Chargers blank Bishop Diego 26-0

GOLETA, Calif. - Flag football has arrived and Dos Pueblos served notice that they are ready for action.

The Chargers began the inaugural CIF season of girls flag football with a convincing 26-0 win over Bishop Diego.

Brooklyn Hedricks caught a short touchdown pass from Gianna Nichols and Hedricks also returned an interception 35 yards for another score as Dos Pueblos took a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Freshman Ruby Streatfeild scored the Chargers first touchdown.

DP hosts Buena next Thursday.

San Marcos won their first game 19-0 over Channel Islands while Santa Barbara lost at Lompoc 19-12.