SB Athletic Round Table returns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The new school year also brings the season's first Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon that has been honoring student-athletes in the local area for more than 50 years.

Alison Bernal is back for her second year as president.

Noozhawk's Diego Sandoval takes over for Barry Punzal in introducing the Athlete of the Week awards.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to Bishop Diego junior volleyball star Eliana Urzua who totaled 28 kills in a win over Valencia.

Urzua was not in attendance as she was on her official visit to UCLA where she will be a future Bruin volleyball player.

The Male Athlete of the Week was awarded to San Marcos running back Diego Pedroza who rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the Royals 24-0 season-opening win over Knight of Palmdale.

Football, girls flag football and girls volleyball was the main sports discussed at Monday's luncheon.