Tough opening night for Santa Barbara-area girls volleyball teams

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The first serve of the girls high school volleyball season took place about one week before most of these athletes will be in their first class of the new school year.

It was not a successful opener for San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos or Bishop Diego.

San Marcos was swept at home by Hart, Santa Barbara lost in four sets at home to Saugus, Dos Pueblos was swept on the road at Royal while Bishop Diego fell in four at Oak Park.

Santa Barbara hosts Bishop Diego on Thursday.