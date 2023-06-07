Fencing is taking DP senior Zander Vazquez all-around the world and perhaps to the Olympics

GOLETA, Calif. - As a kid Zander Vazquez loved Star Wars not sports.

But Vazquez has long since traded his affection of a lightsaber for a fencing foil.

The Dos Pueblos High School senior travels to the Los Angeles International Fencing Center several times a week where he is developing into an elite fencer.

In 2021 Vazquez placed in the top 8 in the North American Cup and he is now competing with the Mexican National Team.

His grandparents are from Mexico and Vazquez says that the Mexican National Team has a chance at qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

Since he was 12 Vazquez has had two fencing dreams, participating in the Olympics and competing for UC San Diego.

He will soon check off that second wish as Vazquez will attend UC San Diego in the fall.

Vazquez will graduate from Dos Pueblos High School on Thursday, June 8.

He credited the school for working with his fencing schedule that has taken him to Mexico this year as well as recent trips to France, the United Kingdom, Columbia and Peru.

Vazquez fell in love with the sport while training with Tim Robinson who is the founding coach at the Presidio Fencing Club in Santa Barbara.