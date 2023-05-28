SB High School standout Andreas Dybdahl captures State Championship in 1600 Meters

CLOVIS, Calif. - Andreas Dybdahl is a State Champion!

The Santa Barbara High School junior won the 1600 meters with a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 8.64 seconds at the CIF State Track & Field Championships at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

He is the first State Champion from Santa Barbara High School since 1969 when Sam Cunningham won the shot put.

Dons teammate Davis Flanagin finished 11th in the long jump at 21-8.75.