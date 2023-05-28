Skip to Content
SB High School standout Andreas Dybdahl captures State Championship in 1600 Meters

DYBDHAL
Olivia Perdices
Andreas Dybdahl wins the State Championship in the 1600 meters.
By
Published 1:51 pm

CLOVIS, Calif. - Andreas Dybdahl is a State Champion!

The Santa Barbara High School junior won the 1600 meters with a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 8.64 seconds at the CIF State Track & Field Championships at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Clovis.

He is the first State Champion from Santa Barbara High School since 1969 when Sam Cunningham won the shot put.

Dons teammate Davis Flanagin finished 11th in the long jump at 21-8.75.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

