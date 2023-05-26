Skip to Content
High School Sports

Late runs sinks Cabrillo as they lose to Bakersfield Christian in CIF-CS D2 championship game

CABRILLO LOSES.00_00_11_22.Still001
Cabrillo loses 8-3 to Bakersfield Christian in the CIF-CS Division 2 championship game.
By
Published 11:17 pm

VISALIA, Calif. - Top-seed Bakersfield Christian broke open a 3-3 game with a five-run sixth inning as the Eagles beat Cabrillo 8-3 to win the CIF-Central Section Division 2 championship game.

The Conquistadores grabbed a second inning lead on a 2-run single by Blake Gregory.

Cabrillo also scored a run in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game at 3.

Cabrillo is now 24-6 on the year and the Conqs have qualified for next week's CIF-State Regional Tournament that begins on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content