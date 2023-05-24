Skip to Content
High School Sports
Bishop Diego names John Muller as new Athletic Director

Bishop Diego High School names John Muller as the Cardinals Athletic Director.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego has turned to a rival to find their next sports leader.

The Cardinals announced John Muller as the school's next athletic director, replacing Aaron Skinner who is taking a high school football head coaching job in Oregon.

Since 2009 Muller has been the athletic director at fellow Catholic high school St. Bonaventure in Ventura and he is currently the president of the Tri-Valley Athletic Association.

Before St. Bonaventure he served as an athletic director at Villanova Preparatory School in Ojai.

Muller begins his new role at Bishop Diego on July 1.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

