Bishop Diego senior Isaac Veal signs with Westmont College baseball

Veal said, “I chose Westmont because of the tight knit community, similar to Bishop, and they are known to develop guys and get them to the next level. They have a great culture, coaches, community, faculty…it’s the whole deal. It’s also close to home, which was really important to me.“

He played outfield, shortstop and also pitched for the Cardinals.

