Bishop Diego senior Isaac Veal signs with Westmont College baseball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Isaac Veal is staying local.
The Bishop Diego High School senior baseball standout signs with Westmont College.
Veal hit .380 this past season with 18 steals.
He played outfield, shortstop and also pitched for the Cardinals.
Veal said, “I chose Westmont because of the tight knit community, similar to Bishop, and they are known to develop guys and get them to the next level. They have a great culture, coaches, community, faculty…it’s the whole deal. It’s also close to home, which was really important to me.“