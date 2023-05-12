San Marcos baseball advances to CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals with win at REV

REDLANDS, Calif. - San Marcos has pitched their way into program history as they advance to their first ever CIF-SS semifinals.

Ace Cole Schoenwetter pitched six innings of 1-hit shutout ball as San Marcos won at Redlands East Valley 2-0 in a Division 3 quarterfinal game.

The UCSB-commit Schoenwetter struck out 11 batters and has not allowed a run in 12 innings this postseason.

The Royals scored both of their runs in the top of the first inning.

Brad Cekada and Patrick Kelly each came up with 2-out run-scoring singles.

Darren Olando pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Behind Schoenwetter, Caden Hodina and Orlando, the Royals have been dominant on the mound.

The Royals have outscored their three playoff opponents 19-3.

San Marcos will play the winner of the South Torrance-Westlake game which was suspended after 17 innings due to darkness tied at 2. They will resume it on Saturday.

If Westlake wins the Royals will host the semifinal game but if the Spartans win then San Marcos will play a third straight road playoff game.