Corey Adam steps down as basketball coach at Santa Barbara High School

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Corey Adam has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Santa Barbara High School after four seasons leading the varsity Dons.

The school issued a press release this morning announcing the decision by Adam.

“After much consideration of a variety of factors I will be stepping down as basketball coach at

Santa Barbara High School. It’s been a fun ride for the past 4 years and the many years before

that working with the lower levels, but other factors in life are calling me away,” said Adam. “I am

eternally grateful to all those who helped along this ride. It’s difficult to step away at this time

knowing what the upcoming season holds for the boys but for my family and I it is the right

decision.”

Adam will continue to teach in the social/science/history department at Santa Barbara High School.

A young Dons team went 17-13 last season and finished third in the competitive Channel League.

Santa Barbara returns All-CIF performer Luke Zuffelato along with fellow guard Carter Battle who will both be juniors.

The Harmon bothers Will and Ford will be seniors as will starting point guard Tobin Shyrock.

“I want to sincerely thank Coach Adam for these past 4 years as the program’s head coach.

Being an alum of Santa Barbara High, Coach Adam understood what it means to be a member

of the boys basketball program,” said Athletic Director Todd Heil.

“I want to thank Corey Adam for leading the boys basketball program through the past 4 years,

including the pandemic. He will continue to be a valued member of our school community as a

social science/history teacher,” said Principal Elise Simmons

The school will immediately begin the search for a replacement.