Santa Barbara loses 1-0 home playoff game to Brea-Olinda

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons came up on the losing end of a well-played CIF-SS Division 4 playoff baseball game falling 1-0 at home to Brea-Olinda in the second round.

The Wildcats scored the lone run in the final inning as Sam Dunbar singled in Dustin Robinson who began the inning with a double.

Santa Barbara pitcher Liam Keithley and the Wildcats Owen Brown threw complete games and both teams made sparkling defensive plays behind them.

Dons third baseman Cal Wipf and shortstop Dane Dawson flashed the leather to help Keithley.

Santa Barbara had just 3 hits as they finish the season 14-14.