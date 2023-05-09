San Marcos wins road playoff game in Hemet 5-2

HEMET, Calif. - Caden Hodina knocked in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and also worked 6 strong innings on the mound to lead San Marcos to a 5-2 CIF-SS Division 3 second round win at Tahquitz High School.

The Royals will play at Redlands East Valley on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Steven Bradley put the Royals up 2-0 with a 2-run single in the second inning.

Owen Estabrook smashed a solo home run in the sixth inning and Cole Schoenwetter added an a run-scoring double in the seventh inning.

Schoenwetter closed the game out on the mound by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hodina struck out 8 batters as the Royals improved to 20-6 on the season.