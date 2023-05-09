Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
New
Published 10:13 pm

San Marcos wins road playoff game in Hemet 5-2

SAN MARCOS WINS.00_00_09_14.Still001
San Marcos wins at Tahquitz 5-2 in a CIF-SS D3 second round game.

HEMET, Calif. - Caden Hodina knocked in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and also worked 6 strong innings on the mound to lead San Marcos to a 5-2 CIF-SS Division 3 second round win at Tahquitz High School.

The Royals will play at Redlands East Valley on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Steven Bradley put the Royals up 2-0 with a 2-run single in the second inning.

Owen Estabrook smashed a solo home run in the sixth inning and Cole Schoenwetter added an a run-scoring double in the seventh inning.

Schoenwetter closed the game out on the mound by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hodina struck out 8 batters as the Royals improved to 20-6 on the season.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content