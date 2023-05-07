Local sports round-up for Saturday, May 6

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a busy Saturday for several local high school teams in the CIF-SS playoffs and in college baseball.

San Marcos boys volleyball lost a 5-set CIF-SS Division 2 semifinal at Tesoro falling in the final set 15-13.

It was the third year in a row that the Royals were knocked out of the playoffs by the Titans.

San Marcos ends their outstanding season at 30-8.

In boys lacrosse both Cate and Dos Pueblos advance to the CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinals.

Cate beat El Segundo 13-6 and will host Canyon of Anaheim on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos won at Village Christian 13-6 and will play the winner of the Santa Monica/Wilson game.

UCSB won at UC Riverside 9-5 in college baseball to improve to 14-6 in the Big West Conference.

Cal Poly snapped a 6-game losing streak by winning at UC Davis 8-1.

In junior college baseball Santa Barbara City College swept a doubleheader over Golden West 11-5 and 5-4 to win that SoCal Regional Round 1 series 2 games to one.

The Vaqueros play Cypress next.

Hancock College was eliminated in two games by Southwestern losing on Saturday 6-4 and they finish 27-15.

Cuesta lost two games on Saturday and were eliminated by LA Valley.

Cuesta finishes the season 25-16-1.