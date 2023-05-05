Schoenwetter pitches and hits San Marcos into second round of the CIF-SS baseball playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cole Schoenwetter did double-duty for San Marcos as they opened up the CIF-SS Division 3 baseball playoffs with a lopsided 12-1 win over the California Condors of Whittier.

The ace pitcher Schoenwetter struck out 7 batters and allowed just 2 hits in almost five innings of shutout ball.

No surprise there as the hard-throwing righty is a UCSB-commit and dozens of Major League Baseball scouts watch his every pitch.

But the projected high draft pick also helped himself with a single and a run scored in the first inning and he roped 3-run double in the second to give the Royals a 5-0 lead.

By the time Brad Cekada singled in two runs in the third, San Marcos was out in front 11-0.

The 3-time Channel League champion Royals will play at Tahquitz in Hemet on Tuesday in a second round playoff game.