DP Chargers outslug Oak Park to win first round softball playoff game

GOLETA, Calif. - Bella Nuño and Mia Reveles hit home runs as Dos Pueblos beat Oak Park of Agoura 11-7 in a CIF-SS Division 4 first round playoff game.

Reveles blasted a 3-run homer in the second inning while Nuño cracked a 2-run blast in the fourth inning. It was the 17th home run of the season for Nuño.

Oak Park pulled within 8-7 in the top of the 6th inning but Nuño ripped a run-scoring double in the bottom of that inning and Reveles added a 2-run single to ensure the DP win.

The Chargers play at Santa Fe Springs in a second round game on Tuesday.