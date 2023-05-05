Abe Jahadhmy honored at 2023 Hope Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The honors keep coming in for former San Marcos athletic director and coach Abe Jahadhmy.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation recognized Jahadhmy along with State Senator Monique Limòn for their support of students at the 2023 Hope Awards.

The event took place at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and highlighted the impact of teachers in the community.

Jahadhmy retired earlier this year after 35 years as an educator.

A product of Santa Barbara Unified schools, the Dos Pueblos High School graduate spent his career as a role model, coach, and educator in this community.

Abe began working with local youth at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club in 1975.

After earning his credential, he began teaching and coaching at San Marcos High School.

As Head Coach of the San Marcos High School soccer team, he won championships and was recognized for his leadership on the field as CIF Southern Section Coach of the Year, California State Coach of the Year, Far West United States Coach of the Year, and was inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Hall of Fame.

In 2004, he became the Athletic Director for San Marcos High School, where he continued to help guide student athletes until his retirement in 2023.

