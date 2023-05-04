Dos Pueblos lacrosse wins first playoff game in program history

GOLETA, Calif. - It was lopsided but it was also historic.

Dos Pueblos routed Paloma Valley 18-2 in a CIF-SS Division 3 first round game for the Chargers first playoff win in boys lacrosse.

DP led 16-0 over the Wildcats who were making their first ever postseason appearance.

“I’m really proud of the way our guys have competed all season, and they really deserve this moment," said head coach Lucas Martinez. "We played great team offense today, and the results showed on the scoreboard. I also appreciate Paloma Valley coming out here in their programs first playoff game ever. They were a very classy team and we’re glad to have hosted them.”

The scoring came from all over (Dan Finneran 3g2a, Parker Bentley 1g5a, Jack Finneran 3g, Cairo Rios 3g, Roman Christou 2g1a, Orion Prewarski 2g3a), but it was fueled by DPs dominance in time of possession. Face-off specialists Cal Denier and Cairo Rios combined to go 16 of 21 at the X, giving the Chargers a massive edge in time of possession.

The Chargers play at Village Christian in round 2 of the CIF playoffs on Saturday.