San Marcos volleyball advances into CIF-D2 semifinals but DP and Santa Barbara lose

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos boys volleyball is the last Channel League team left in the rugged CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.

The Royals defeated Servite in four sets 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 to advance to Saturday's semifinal at Tesoro at 2pm.

San Marcos lost to Tesoro in last year's semifinal so they will be looking for payback.

Kyle Foley led the Royals with 12 kills against Servite.

Head coach Roger Kuntz reached a milestone as he now has 400 wins at San Marcos.

Dos Pueblos lost at home in straight sets to Tesoro 23-25, 19-25, 22-25.

Santa Barbara lost on the road in straight sets at Redondo Union.

In Division 5 Nordhoff won at Godinez in five sets to advance to Saturday's home semifinal against Wiseburn DaVinci