San Marcos girls lacrosse loses wild card game to Huntington Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A second half rally fell short for San Marcos as the Royals lost 10-6 in a CIF-SS Division 3 wild card game to Huntington Beach.

Trailing 9-4 the Royals cut the deficit to 9-6 on back to back goals by Liv Plourde and KC Springer.

But the Oilers held them off and ended the season for San Marcos at 11-7.

Springer and Plourde each had 2 goals to lead the Royals.

San Marcos coach Paul Ramsey said, “We started off the season trying to replace 8 starters from last year and we had 16 new players who were moved up from JV or otherwise new to varsity level that played their way into the playoffs.”