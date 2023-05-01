Final Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon of the school year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There were plenty of awards to hand out as it was closing time for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheons for this school year at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to San Marcos swimmer Taylor Steelman who won the 200IM and the 500 freestyle and helped the Royals win the Channel League title for an eighth straight year.

It was a Royals sweep as the Male Athlete of the Week went to volleyball player Mason Rice who had 12 kills and 4 solo blocks as San Marcos swept Canyon of Anaheim to advance to the CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinals.

The Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award was handed out to Bishop Diego softball slugger Tessa Johansen.

The Scholar Athlete of the Year for UCSB was given to women's basketball star Ila Lane.

Dylan Long was honored as the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month.

Barry Punzal was recognized for his outstanding local sports coverage at the Noozhawk.

Although he is not retiring Punzal will no longer be working a day-to-day job at the Noozhawk but rather working a part-time schedule.