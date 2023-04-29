Locals rule as SB, DP and San Marcos volleyball win 2nd round playoff games

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It was home sweet home for three Santa Barbara-area boys volleyball teams as they all won CIF-SS Division 2 second round matches.

San Marcos started the day with a sweep over Canyon of Anaheim 25-23, 25-21, 25-17.

The Royals rallied in the first set from a late 21-18 deficit.

Jack Wilson had 16 kills while Mason Rice added 12 kills and Luke Walker tallied 11 kills for the Royals who improved to 29-7 on the season.

San Marcos will host Servite on Wednesday in a quarterfinal match.

Dos Pueblos won a thrilling 5-set match against St. Francis winning the final set 15-13.

DP won the first set 25-21 but dropped the next two before rallying against the Golden Knights.

Jan Schmidtchen led the way for DP with 13 kills while Micah Goss added 10.

The Chargers will next face Tesoro in the quarterfinals.

Santa Barbara swept their way into the quarterfinals beating Aliso Niguel 25-19, 25-19, 25-14.

Hard-hitting junior Raglan Kear totaled a match-high 18 kills with Will Harmon adding 14 kills and Mikey Denver posting 10 kills.

The Dons hit the road for a Wednesday date at Redondo Union.