San Marcos celebrates 9 student-athletes at spring signing celebration
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Playing sports at the next level is what many high school athletes dream about and it is a reality for nine San Marcos High School student-athletes.
The Royals hosted a signing ceremony to celebrate the student-athletes work in the classroom and in their sport.
Jaran Depew: swimming at Bowdoin College
Makenzie Fauver: track at Westmont College
Kyle Foley: volleyball at Hunter College
Justin Hess: track at Westmont College
Caden Hodina: baseball at Lewis & Clark College
Jordan Lind: water polo at Claremont McKenna
Leo Olivo: soccer at Westmont College
Alexi Stapf: water polo at Cal Tech
Zoey Ziskind: sailing at Harvard