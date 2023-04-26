San Marcos celebrates 9 student-athletes at spring signing celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Playing sports at the next level is what many high school athletes dream about and it is a reality for nine San Marcos High School student-athletes.

The Royals hosted a signing ceremony to celebrate the student-athletes work in the classroom and in their sport.

Jaran Depew: swimming at Bowdoin College

Makenzie Fauver: track at Westmont College

Kyle Foley: volleyball at Hunter College

Justin Hess: track at Westmont College

Caden Hodina: baseball at Lewis & Clark College

Jordan Lind: water polo at Claremont McKenna

Leo Olivo: soccer at Westmont College

Alexi Stapf: water polo at Cal Tech

Zoey Ziskind: sailing at Harvard