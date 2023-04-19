Dons salute 7 student-athletes at spring signing ceremony
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seven student-athletes were recognized by Santa Barbara High School at a spring signing ceremony at Peabody Stadium.
The latest group of Dons that will play at the next level are:
• John Shafer - Pomona Pitzer - Water Polo
• Davis Flanagin - NYU - Track
• Tiffany Ball - Westmont - Swim
• Gabriel Gallardo - Messiah University - Lacrosse
• Evan Encell-O'Hara - Cal Luthern - Swim
• Charlie Covington - Westmont - Track
• Pepper Marks - Southern Oregon University - Wrestling