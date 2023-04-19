Skip to Content
Dons salute 7 student-athletes at spring signing ceremony

Seven student-athletes were recognized during Santa Barbara Dons spring signing ceremony.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Seven student-athletes were recognized by Santa Barbara High School at a spring signing ceremony at Peabody Stadium.

The latest group of Dons that will play at the next level are:

• John Shafer - Pomona Pitzer - Water Polo

• Davis Flanagin - NYU - Track

• Tiffany Ball - Westmont - Swim

• Gabriel Gallardo - Messiah University - Lacrosse

• Evan Encell-O'Hara - Cal Luthern - Swim

• Charlie Covington - Westmont - Track

• Pepper Marks - Southern Oregon University - Wrestling

