DP upsets San Marcos in 5 which gives Santa Barbara outright league title

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos pulled off an exciting 5-set rivalry win over San Marcos in boys volleyball that was also celebrated by another rival, Santa Barbara.

The Royals loss gives the Santa Barbara Dons the outright Channel League championship.

The Dons swept Rio Mesa to win the title at 13-1 in league.

Dos Pueblos came out swinging on Senior Night and got big performances by several players including Mathew Wilcox (15 kills), Micah Goss (12 kills) and Grant Hughes (46 assists).

DP outlasted the Royals in 5 winning 25-21, 22-25, 29-27, 21-25, 15-12.