DP sweeps Athlete of the Week awards at SB Round Table

Dos Pueblos sweeps the Athlete of the Week awards.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School had two-student athletes walk away with honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

Bella Nuño was named Female Athlete of the Week while Nikko Carrillo is the Male Athlete of the Week.

The softball star Nuño slugged four home runs including three in one game at the Best of the West Tournament as the Chargers went 2-1.

In swimming Carrillo won the 200IM and 200 backstroke and came from behind in the last leg of the 4x400 free relay to give the Chargers the dramatic win and points to defeat San Marcos 94-92 in a league dual meet.

Sage Holter was named the Scholar Athlete of the Year for Santa Barbara City College.

She has a 3.9 GPA and excels in running.

