Dons celebrate walk-off win over Buena as both teams are tied for second in league

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Liam Keithley singled in Kai Mault in the bottom of the seventh inning as Santa Barbara celebrated a 4-3 win over Buena that leaves both teams 7-3 in the Channel League and tied for second behind San Marcos(9-1).

Keithley also drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to put the Dons up 3-2.

But Buena tied it in the top of the seventh inning as Gavin Morales drove in Camden Walker on a single to even the game at 3.

Morales had earlier tripled in the top of the fifth inning to drive in Walker to make it 2-1 Bulldogs.

The Dons got a complete game from sophomore pitcher Eric Anthony.

During the game the Dons raised money for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.