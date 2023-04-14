Skip to Content
Published 11:25 pm

Dons celebrate walk-off win over Buena as both teams are tied for second in league

Santa Barbara edges Buena 4-3 in a Channel League thriller.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Liam Keithley singled in Kai Mault in the bottom of the seventh inning as Santa Barbara celebrated a 4-3 win over Buena that leaves both teams 7-3 in the Channel League and tied for second behind San Marcos(9-1).

Keithley also drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to put the Dons up 3-2.

But Buena tied it in the top of the seventh inning as Gavin Morales drove in Camden Walker on a single to even the game at 3.

Morales had earlier tripled in the top of the fifth inning to drive in Walker to make it 2-1 Bulldogs.

The Dons got a complete game from sophomore pitcher Eric Anthony.

During the game the Dons raised money for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

