Schoenwetter strikes out 11 as San Marcos hangs on to beat Pacifica 6-5

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highly-rated prospect Cole Schoenwetter struck out 11 batters in 6.1 innings and San Marcos escaped with a 6-5 win over Pacifica to improve to a Channel League-leading 8-1.

The Royals brought a 6-1 lead in the 7th inning before Pacifica rallied with 4 runs and had the bases loaded to end the game.

Schoenwetter allowed 2 hits and 2 earned runs in the win.

The Royals scored three runs in the second inning as Patrick Kelly had an run-scoring single and Steven Bradley roped a 2-run double to put San Marcos in front for good.