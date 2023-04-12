Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:24 pm

Rio Mesa blanks DP for 2nd straight game to stay undefeated in Channel League

graphic.00_00_00_00.Still001
Rio Mesa shutout DP 3-0

GOLETA, Calif. - Rio Mesa stayed undefeated in the Channel League with their second 3-0 win over Dos Pueblos in 3 days.

Jasmine Reyes pitched a complete game 3-hitter as the Spartans improved to 9-0 in league.

The Indiana University commit struck out 7.

Amaya Smith roped a 2-out run-scoring double in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie.

Rio Mesa added two runs in the seventh inning.

DP had runners in scoring position in the second and sixth innings but could not get a clutch hit and they fell to 7-2 in league.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content