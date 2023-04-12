DP hosts signing celebration for student-athletes

Many of these students already signed months ago but the school always brings the entire group together in the spring to salute all of their hard work in athletics as well as the classroom.

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School celebrated 14 student-athletes that will play their chosen sports at four-year colleges.

