DP hosts signing celebration for student-athletes
GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School celebrated 14 student-athletes that will play their chosen sports at four-year colleges.
Many of these students already signed months ago but the school always brings the entire group together in the spring to salute all of their hard work in athletics as well as the classroom.
2023 National Letter of Intent
Signing Ceremony
Makeila Cervantes - Pomona Pitzer (Volleyball)
Emma Gilbert - Harvard (Water Polo)
Ava Bennett - Pomona Pitzer (Water Polo)
Phoebe Wolfe Lyons - Claremont Mckenna College (Cross Country/Track)
Luciani Koroshec - Westmont College (Cross Country/Track)
Tyler Jamieson- University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (Cross Country/Track)
Cooper Costello - Chicago University (Swim)
Nikko Carrillo - Wagner University (Swim)
Brynn Graham - UC Davis (Swim)
Ryan Speshyock- Stanford (Baseball)
Avery Ball - Messiah University (Lacrosse)
Maddie Nees - Embry-Riddle (Lacrosse)
Chloe Hoffman - Stanford (Beach Volleyball)
Lucy Speier - University of San Francisco (Beach Volleyball)