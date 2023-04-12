Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
New
Published 6:06 pm

DP hosts signing celebration for student-athletes

IMG_2812
courtesy photo
Dos Pueblos celebrated 14 student-athletes that will play at the next level.

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School celebrated 14 student-athletes that will play their chosen sports at four-year colleges.

Many of these students already signed months ago but the school always brings the entire group together in the spring to salute all of their hard work in athletics as well as the classroom.

2023 National Letter of Intent

Signing Ceremony

Makeila Cervantes - Pomona Pitzer (Volleyball)

Emma Gilbert - Harvard (Water Polo)

Ava Bennett - Pomona Pitzer (Water Polo)

Phoebe Wolfe Lyons - Claremont Mckenna College (Cross Country/Track)

Luciani Koroshec - Westmont College (Cross Country/Track)

Tyler Jamieson- University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (Cross Country/Track)

Cooper Costello - Chicago University (Swim)

Nikko Carrillo - Wagner University (Swim)

Brynn Graham - UC Davis (Swim)

Ryan Speshyock- Stanford (Baseball)

Avery Ball - Messiah University (Lacrosse)

Maddie Nees - Embry-Riddle (Lacrosse)

Chloe Hoffman - Stanford (Beach Volleyball)

Lucy Speier - University of San Francisco (Beach Volleyball)

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content