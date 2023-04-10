Rio Mesa wins first Channel League softball showdown against Dos Pueblos
OXNARD, Calif. - Round one goes to Rio Mesa.
The Spartans blanked Dos Pueblos 3-0 in a battle for first place in the Channel League.
Both teams were undefeated in league but the Spartans controlled the game from start to finish thanks to Nicolette Hunter.
The Harvard-bound senior did it all for the Spartans as they improved to 8-0 in league and 19-1-1 overall.
Hunter pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 batters.
At the plate she knocked in all three runs including a 2-run home run in the 6th inning.
DP is now 7-1 in league and will get another shot at the Spartans on Wednesday in Goleta.