Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:51 pm

Rio Mesa wins first Channel League softball showdown against Dos Pueblos

DOS PUEBLOS RIO MESA SOFTBALL.00_00_11_25.Still001
Rio Mesa beat DP in a Channel League softball showdown

OXNARD, Calif. - Round one goes to Rio Mesa.

The Spartans blanked Dos Pueblos 3-0 in a battle for first place in the Channel League.

Both teams were undefeated in league but the Spartans controlled the game from start to finish thanks to Nicolette Hunter.

The Harvard-bound senior did it all for the Spartans as they improved to 8-0 in league and 19-1-1 overall.

Hunter pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 11 batters.

At the plate she knocked in all three runs including a 2-run home run in the 6th inning.

DP is now 7-1 in league and will get another shot at the Spartans on Wednesday in Goleta.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content