SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Raglan Kear had 16 kills to lead Santa Barbara past Dos Pueblos in four sets as the Dons stay tied for first place in the Channel League with San Marcos at 8-1.

The scores were 25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16.

Santa Barbara hosts the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.