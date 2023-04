SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bella Nuno led off the game with a home run and added a two-run blast in the fifth inning as Dos Pueblos defeated rival San Marcos 10-3.

The Chargers are tied with Rio Mesa for first place in the Channel League at 7-0.

The two teams play twice next week, Monday at Rio Mesa and Wednesday at DP.

The Royals got a two-run homer from freshman Jessica Vega in the fifth inning.