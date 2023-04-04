Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:21 pm

Dons dominate DP in Channel League baseball game

DP SB BASEBALL.00_00_41_25.Still001
Santa Barbara shutout Dos Pueblos 8-0 in Channel League baseball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons got their revenge in a big way over Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara blanked the Chargers 8-0, 12 days after they were shutout at DP 1-0.

This time the Dons bats produced 4 extra-base hits and 6 stolen bases.

Santa Barbara sophomore Eric Anthony pitched six scoreless innings for the win.

Dane Dawson roped a 2-run triple in the second inning and scored on an run-scoring double by Kai Mault.

Santa Barbara is now 6-2 in the Channel League and the Chargers are 4-4.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content