Dons dominate DP in Channel League baseball game

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons got their revenge in a big way over Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara blanked the Chargers 8-0, 12 days after they were shutout at DP 1-0.

This time the Dons bats produced 4 extra-base hits and 6 stolen bases.

Santa Barbara sophomore Eric Anthony pitched six scoreless innings for the win.

Dane Dawson roped a 2-run triple in the second inning and scored on an run-scoring double by Kai Mault.

Santa Barbara is now 6-2 in the Channel League and the Chargers are 4-4.