High school roundup: DP Baseball stuns San Marcos & SB Dons outlast San Marcos in volleyball

DP baseball and Santa Barbara boys volleyball score dramatic wins

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - High school spring sports are heating up even if the weather is not.

Dos Pueblos High School Xander Hajda slugged a game-winning walk-off 2-run home run against San Marcos ace Cole Schoenwetter in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Chargers celebrated a 3-2 crosstown rivalry victory.

Schoenwetter, a UCSB recruit, struck out 13 batters until Hajda slugged the dramatic home run as DP improved to 3-2 in league while San Marcos is now 4-1.

Meanwhile in boys volleyball Santa Barbara got payback on Channel League rival San Marcos.

After the Royals swept the Dons last week, Santa Barbara answered back with a 5-set victory that lasted over 3 hours long.

Mike Klan

