St. Joseph loses to Harvard-Westlake in State Championship game in boys basketball

St.Joseph loses State Championship game in boys basketball to Harvard-Westlake 76-65.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In a close game throughout the St. Joseph Knights came up short in the CIF-State Open Division Championship losing to Harvard-Westlake 76-65.

The Knights trailed by 4 at the half.

Four Knights players scored in double-figures with Luis Marin leading the way with 18.

Tounde Yessoufou and Caedin Hamilton each added 14 while Julius Price tallied 13.

St. Joseph finishes the season 28-7 having won a CIF-Central Section Division 1 championship as well as a CIF-State NorCal Regional Open Division crown.

