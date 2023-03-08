St. Joe wins Open Division NorCal Regional Final to advance to State Championship Game

MODESTO, Calif. - St. Joseph boys basketball keeps on knocking off top-seeds and now they are one win away from a State Championship in the highest division.

The Knights beat #1 seed Modesto Christian 72-58 to capture the CIF-State Open Division NorCal Regional Final.

28-6 St. Joseph will now play Harvard-Westlake for the CIF-Open Division State Championship on Saturday at 8pm at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

St. Joe was tied at Modesto Christian at 11 after one quarter but led 30-26 at half and 50-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Last last month the Knights beat top-seed Clovis West to win the CIF-Central Section Division 1 crown.