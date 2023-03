VALENCIA, Calif. - The Seraphs had a second chance to conquer the Vikings but Valencia proved to be too good as they beat St. Bonaventure 72-58 in a CIF-State Division 4 SoCal Regional Final.

The Vikings beat the Seraphs less than two weeks ago to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 4-AA crown.

St. Bonaventure finishes their historic season at 26-10