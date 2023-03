SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Royals made short work of the Dons as San Marcos brought out the brooms and swept Santa Barbara 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 in Channel League boys volleyball.

Jack Wilson had 13 kills and Luke Walker added 12 as the Royals improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in league.

Mikey Denver led the Dons with 12 kills