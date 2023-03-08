Buena wins triple-overtime thriller to advance to Division 3 State Championship

CULVER CITY, Calif. - The Buena Bulldogs still have plenty of bite left in them.

With their season and a CIF-State Division 3 SoCal Regional Final on the line, Luke Ortiz nailed a last-second three-pointer to force a second overtime tied at 65.

They eventually outlasted the Culver City in triple-overtime 82-79 to advance to the CIF-State Division 3 title game in Sacramento where they will play Oakland at 4pm on Friday.

Buena thought they had won the game won in regulation but a late turnover in the closing seconds and a layup gave Culver City new life.

Ortiz missed his first three-point attempt in the closing seconds of overtime but Zane Carter rebounded the ball and Ortiz beat the buzzer.

Buena had a late 3 point lead in the second overtime but Culver City nailed a three-pointer with under 10 seconds left and the marathon game continued to a third overtime.

Leading by 1 late, Buena got a late stop and Daniel Ortiz was fouled and hit two clutch free throws to put the Bulldogs up 3.

Culver City missed a three-pointer and the celebration was on for Buena who improved to 31-5 on the season.