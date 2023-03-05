Buena tops Camarillo in All-Ventura County matchup in CIF-State D3 Regional Semifinal

VENTURA, Calif. - 'The Battle at Buena' went to the home Bulldogs 65-55 over Camarillo in a CIF-State Division III Regional Semifinal.

It was a special night of boys basketball in Ventura County.

Buena led 32-19 at half and never let Camarillo overtake them as the Bulldogs prevailed in the first-ever All-Ventura County CIF-State Regional Semifinal matchup.

Buena is now 30-5 and will play at Culver City on Tuesday in the Regional Final.

Camarillo ends the season 21-14.