CIF-State playoff pairings announced in basketball and soccer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The brackets are out for the CIF-State playoffs in both basketball and soccer.

Boys Basketball: (All games Tuesday, February 28 except Open Division)

Open Division:

St. Joseph has a Round 1 bye (St. Joseph at Dougherty Valley in Regional Semifinal March 4)

Division 2:

Narbonne at Oxnard

Division 3:

Del Norte at Buena

Camarillo at San Diego

Mission Prep at AGBU

Division 4:

Blair at Arroyo Grande

Eagle Rock at St. Bonaventure

Division 5:

Santa Paula at South Gate

Girls Basketball: (All games Tuesday, February 28)

Division 1:

St. Joseph at Brentwood School

Division 5:

Lompoc at Marina

Bishop Diego at Palo Verde Valley

CIF SoCal Boys Soccer Championships (All games Tuesday, February 28)

Division 2:

Agoura at Santa Maria (5pm)

Division 3:

Pioneer Valley at El Dorado

Division 5:

Oxford Academy at Lompoc (5pm)

CIF SoCal Girls Soccer Championships

Division 2:

St. Joseph at Harvard-Westlake

Division 4:

Lompoc at Granada Hills Charter