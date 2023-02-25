Skip to Content
St. Joseph gets revenge on Clovis West to win CIF-CS D1 boys basketball title

St. Joseph defeats Clovis West 74-58 in a CIF-CS Division 1 boys basketball title.

FRESNO, Calif. - The St. Joseph Knights made sure recent history would not repeat itself.

Five Knights scored in double-figures as they beat Clovis West 74-58 to win the CIF-Central Section Division 1 boys basketball championship.

Last season Clovis West knocked off the Knights to win the CIF-CS Open Division crown.

After being tied at 14 after one quarter, St. Joseph opened up a 36-23 halftime lead.

Sophomore star Tounde Yessoufou scored 11 first half points while Caedin Hamilton added 8 before the break.

Hamilton was named Most Outstanding Player as he finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Luis Marin also tallied 18 points while Yessoufou and freshman Julius Price each had 16 points.

Darian Mensah added 10 points.

The Knights kept their 13 point lead through three quarters at 56-43.

St. Joseph will enter the CIF-State playoffs next week at 26-6.

