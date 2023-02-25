Arroyo Grande uses a big second half to win CIF-CS Division II boys basketball championship

FRESNO, Calif. - Arroyo Grande broke open a tight game with a huge second half and the Eagles routed Porterville 59-30 to capture the CIF-Central Section Division II boys basketball championship.

AG led 26-22 at the half but built up a 43-27 lead after three quarters and kept the foot on the gas the rest of the way as they celebrate their first CIF Section title in program history.

Adam Silmon tallied 17 points and Zach Soriano added 15 for the Eagles who now get ready for the CIF-State playoffs.