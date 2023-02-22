Skip to Content
St. Joseph pulls away from Bakersfield Christian to reach CIF-CS D1 Championship Game

St. Joseph advances to CIF-CS Division 1 championship game.

ORCUTT, Calif. - The St. Joseph Knights used a strong second half to beat Bakersfield Christian 85-62 in a CIF-Central Section Division 1 semifinal boys basketball game.

The Knights victory sets up a title game rematch against Clovis West who beat St. Joseph in overtime last year to capture the CIF-CS Open Division crown.

Leading 37-31 at halftime, the Knights pounded the ball inside to 6'9 senior center Caedin Hamilton as they extended their lead to 63-49 heading into the fourth quarter.

