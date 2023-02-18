Skip to Content
St. Joe edges SJM 65-63 to advance to semifinals in the CIF-CS Division 1 boys basketball playoffs

St.Joseph edged San Joaquin Memorial 65-63 in a CIF-CS Division 1 quarterfinal game.

ORCUTT, Calif. - Julius Price sank two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to lift St. Joseph past San Joaquin Memorial 65-63 in a CIF-Central Section Division 1 quarterfinal game.

The Knights have lost several close games this year but they finally got one to go their way as they advance to the semifinals where they will host Bakersfield Christian on Wednesday at 6pm.

Superstar sophomore Tounde Yessoufou scored a game-high 27 points for the Knights who improved to 24-6.

