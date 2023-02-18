Skip to Content
Hart and Nipomo hold off Templeton as Titans head to CIF semifinals

Nipomo beat Templeton 65-56 in a CIF-CS Division 4 quarterfinal game.

NIPOMO, Calif. - Lucca Hart scored a game-high 35 points as Nipomo defeated Templeton 65-56 in a CIF-Central Section Division 4 quarterfinal game between two San Luis Obispo County schools.

Nipomo was in control for most of the game leading by 19 points entering the fourth quarter.

But Templeton cut the deficit to 6 points before Hart and the Titans thwarted the big comeback.

Nicky Frangie scored 29 points for Templeton.

Nipomo travels to play top-seed Kerman on Wednesday in a semifinal game.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

