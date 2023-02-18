Hart and Nipomo hold off Templeton as Titans head to CIF semifinals

NIPOMO, Calif. - Lucca Hart scored a game-high 35 points as Nipomo defeated Templeton 65-56 in a CIF-Central Section Division 4 quarterfinal game between two San Luis Obispo County schools.

Nipomo was in control for most of the game leading by 19 points entering the fourth quarter.

But Templeton cut the deficit to 6 points before Hart and the Titans thwarted the big comeback.

Nicky Frangie scored 29 points for Templeton.

Nipomo travels to play top-seed Kerman on Wednesday in a semifinal game.