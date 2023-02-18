Camarillo loses in final seconds to La Serna 41-38 in semifinals

CAMARILLO, Calif. - It was an uphill battle all game long for Camarillo but they had several three-point attempts in the closing seconds to finally catch La Serna but they could not convert and lost 41-38 in a CIF-SS Division 3-AA semifinal game.

Points were at a premium all game long as Camarillo trailed 18-11 at the half and 30-22 heading into the fourth quarter.

With under 20 second and down 39-35 they missed a couple of three-pointers but senior center Marcos Jaquez scored on a putback plus he was fouled.

Camarillo had one final chance to tie it but down 3 points they missed a three-point attempt and time expired.

The Scorpions will wait and see if they get an invite to the State playoffs.